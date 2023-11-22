Man wins $1 million prize playing Lottery scratch-off game at Florida Publix

NAPLES, Fla. – A man turned $5 into a $1 million prize after playing the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed this week.

According to the Florida Lottery, Collin Reed, 39, of Baltimore, claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Reed bought the winning ticket from a Publix in Naples, Lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $5 Gold Rush Doubler game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.”