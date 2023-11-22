Police officers arrest woman for grand theft at Walmart in Broward

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman stands accused of a theft estimated at over $750 just before Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday in Broward County.

Police officers arrested Nicole Lundy on Tuesday at the Walmart Supercenter, at 1800 S. University Dr., in Miramar and deputies booked her at the main jail in Fort Lauderdale, records show.

Lundy appeared in court on Wednesday facing a charge of third-degree grand theft. A Broward judge set her bond at $1,000 and deputies released her.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

