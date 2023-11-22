Police: Chicago woman confesses to theft at Nordstrom in Miami-Dade

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman from Chicago confessed to stealing sunglasses estimated at over $1,250 just before Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday in Miami-Dade County, according to police.

Police officers arrested Morgan Papay on Tuesday at Nordstrom at the Shops at Merrick Park, at 4310 Ponce de Leon, in Coral Gables and correctional officers booked her at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Papay appeared in court on Wednesday facing a felony charge of retail theft. A Miami-Dade judge set her bond at $5,000. Her arraignment hearing is on Dec. 21.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.