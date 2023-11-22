Police: Man who worked as security guard arrested over drag racing, stolen cars in South Florida

PARKLAND, Fla. – A 24-year-old man who worked as a security guard in Broward County stands accused of drag racing in Miami-Dade County and of being in possession of stolen cars and stolen license plates, records show.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies believe Anthony Rodriguez worked for Inter State Security Corporation, as a security guard of the gated community in Parkland where he also lived and kept stolen property, records show.

Detectives reported using the information that Rodriguez released as a Parkland resident, security guard, and avid social media user as evidence in his pending cases in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, records show.

The case in Miami-Dade started on Oct. 1 when police officers reported seeing Rodriguez in a Dodge Challenger and another driver illegally take over the intersection of Northwest 17 Avenue and 95 Street, to perform “drifting,” “donuts,” and “spinning” stunts, records show.

The case in Broward started when the owner of a 2014 Infinity Q50 with a New York license plate reported it was stolen on Sept. 14 in Tamarac, records show. Detectives found it with an Indiana license plate in Parkland and three Texas and Florida license plates inside, according to a BSO report.

BSO deputies reported Rodriguez had checked in the stolen Infinity as his as the resident of a four-bedroom, four-bathroom house with a pool, at 6516 NW 99 Lane, Broward records show.

Deputies also reported finding another Infiniti GQ50 with an illegal front windshield tint and a California license plate that had been reported stolen out of Miami-Dade.

The detectives waited for Rodriguez to drive the stolen Infiniti, so they could stop him and arrest him during a traffic stop on Oct. 4, in Coral Springs, records show.

Deputies held Rodriguez for questioning and later took him to the Broward main jail in Fort Lauderdale where he was until he bonded out on Oct. 6, records show.

Rodriguez’s pending felony case in Broward County is for two counts of grand theft auto, attaching a tag or plate not assigned, and a windshield violation, records show.

Deputies re-arrested Rodriguez on a pending arrest warrant after the Miami-Dade Police Department opened a case against him on Nov. 13, records show.

BSO extradited Rodriguez on Tuesday and he appeared in Miami-Dade court on Wednesday to face charges of drag racing and fleeing and eluding police, records show.

A Miami-Dade judge set his bond at $10,000 and ordered him not to drive. Rodriguez’s next hearing in Miami-Dade County court is at 9 a.m., on Dec. 12.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

