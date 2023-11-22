Detectives arrest student at American Medical Academy School of Nursing in Miami-Dade

Coral Gables detectives arrested Brian Flores before he made it to class on Tuesday afternoon at the American Medical Academy in The Crossings.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Detectives arrested a 21-year-old student at the American Medical Academy School of Nursing on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, according to police.

Brian Flores, who aspires to be an emergency medical technician, appeared in Miami-Dade court on Wednesday to face charges of burglary, grand theft, and ID and credit card fraud, records show.

Coral Gables detectives accused Flores of stealing from a parked Mercedes-Benz that had a Fendi bag and a Louis Vuitton wallet with $300, five credit cards, and military identification.

The victim, a Coral Gables resident, reported parking the luxury car overnight in the driveway on Nov. 9 with the designer bag, valued at $5,000, and the wallet, valued at $1,300, inside.

The victim also reported a thief had used the stolen American Express, Master Card, and Visa credit cards at Best Buy and Target, according to police.

The security personnel at both stores provided surveillance video to detectives showing the suspect wore a gray shirt with the American Medical Academy School of Nursing logo, according to police.

Detectives showed the surveillance images to an employee of the academy in The Crossings, who identified Flores, as a student who lives in Tamiami, near Sweetwater, according to the police report.

Detectives had Flores’s school schedule, waited for him to park his black Infinity on Tuesday afternoon, and ambushed him on his way to class at the academy’s entrance, at 12215 SW 112 St., according to the arrest report.

Detectives accused Flores of using the car burglary victim’s American Express to buy an Apple MacBook for nearly $1,400 at Best Buy and Nintendo Switch Games at Target.

Flores agreed to talk to a Coral Gables detective at the police station without an attorney present, and he confessed to the crimes, according to the police report.

Detectives arrested him and took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Flores doesn’t have a criminal record as an adult in Miami-Dade. He has religious tattoos that include an angel, a cross, the word “GOD,” a rose, and a clock, records show.

Miami-Dade correctional officers released Flores on a $500 bond on Wednesday, court records show. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michelle A. Delancy is set to preside over the case.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.