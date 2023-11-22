Tractor-trailer plunges into canal in Doral

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tractor-trailer plunged into a canal in Doral Wednesday afternoon.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson said the incident was reported as a medical call that involved a tractor-trailer crashing through a guard rail and into a canal shortly after 1 p.m. near Northwest 117th Avenue and Northwest 25th Street.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics and police officers were talking to a man near the crash site.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.