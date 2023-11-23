Teachers celebrate Thanksgiving in their car after fire destroys their house in Miami

A pair of teachers who lost everything in a fire in Miami was forced to celebrate Thanksgiving in their car.

Guirlande Joseph said she was grateful that Miami firefighters were able to rescue her dog “Amber.”

“Our neighbor called us and said our home was on fire,” Joseph said.

The Josephs are searching for a place to rent for six months while they figure out how to rebuild.

“Someone called us, and gave us a turkey, it’s in my car,” she said. “We are about to have Thanksgiving in our car.”

Roberto Joseph said it was painful to return to what was left of the house along Northwest 83 Street.

“My heart dropped,” he said. “And when I went inside, my heart dropped even faster.”

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Joseph suspects it was electrical. To contribute to their effort to get back on their feet, visit this GoFundMe page.