Volunteers at The Caring Place in Miami work to prepare Thanksgiving lunch for thousands

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Volunteers at The Caring Place in Miami are getting ready to serve thousands of South Floridians in need this Thanksgiving.

The Caring Place is a faith-based nonprofit which operates The Miami Rescue Mission and Broward Outreach Centers.

Local 10′s Trent Kelly watched the volunteers prep turkey and all the traditional sides early Thursday morning.

Several volunteers started cooking at 3 a.m. and have said they expect to serve about 3,000 guests in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

The Thanksgiving Day banquet is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

