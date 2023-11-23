Volunteers at The Caring Place in Miami work to prepare Thanksgiving lunch for thousands

MIAMI – Volunteers at The Caring Place in Miami are getting ready to serve thousands of South Floridians in need this Thanksgiving.

The Caring Place is a faith-based nonprofit which operates The Miami Rescue Mission and Broward Outreach Centers.

Local 10′s Trent Kelly watched the volunteers prep turkey and all the traditional sides early Thursday morning.

Several volunteers started cooking at 3 a.m. and have said they expect to serve about 3,000 guests in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

The Thanksgiving Day banquet is expected to begin at 10 a.m.