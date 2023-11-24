Here is the moment Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School musicians made history in NYC

PARKLAND, Fla. – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students from Parkland made Florida proud during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

After countless hours of practice, the resilient public school’s Eagle Regiment marching band performed their rendition of the holiday classic “The Polar Express” in Manhattan.

Steve Rivero, the band’s director, said the memory of 14-year-old Alex Schachter, a former band member and one of the 17 victims of the 2018 shooting at the school, lives on.

Schachter’s family and the family of Gina Montalto, another 14-year-old student killed on Feb. 14, 2018, helped to support the band.

Gina loved to dance and she was a member of the school’s color guard. Rivero said the names of Alex and Gina were on the flag at the parade.

A group of 32 dancers from the Maria Verdeja School of the Arts in Miami-Dade County also performed at the parade.

