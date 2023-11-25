79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Multi-vehicle crash closes all northbound Turnpike lanes in Lauderhill

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lauderhill, Broward County, Traffic

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities shut down all lanes heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts an investigation on a possible fatal crash in Lauderhill on Saturday morning.

Traffic cameras at the scene showed at least three vehicles with heavy front-end damage.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue told Local 10 News that two people were transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition following the crash.

Authorities have not provided additional information on the people involved in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is a Digital Journalist at WPLG. He was born in Long Island, New York, and has lived in Sunrise, Florida since 1994.

email