Multi-vehicle crash closes all northbound Turnpike lanes in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities shut down all lanes heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts an investigation on a possible fatal crash in Lauderhill on Saturday morning.

Traffic cameras at the scene showed at least three vehicles with heavy front-end damage.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue told Local 10 News that two people were transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition following the crash.

Authorities have not provided additional information on the people involved in the crash.

This is a developing story.