Multi-vehicle crash closes all northbound Turnpike lanes in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities shut down all lanes heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts an investigation on a possible fatal crash in Lauderhill on Saturday morning.
Traffic cameras at the scene showed at least three vehicles with heavy front-end damage.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue told Local 10 News that two people were transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition following the crash.
Authorities have not provided additional information on the people involved in the crash.
This is a developing story.
Updated: Multi-vehicle crash in Broward County on Floridas Turnpike North, before Mile Marker 59. All lanes closed. Last updated at 08:17 AM. https://t.co/aazt113UBI— Florida's Turnpike (@fl511_turnpike) November 25, 2023