MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police searched for a missing teenage girl who was reported missing on Friday evening.

Police said Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home at 1105 E. River Drive around 7 p.m.

Anivin has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing pink pajamas, according to detectives.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.