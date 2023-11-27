Coconut Grove Grinch caught on camera stealing Christmas gifts from trunk of car

MIAMI – A brazen thief was caught on camera stealing Christmas gifts from the trunk of a car in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. His every move was captured on the vehicle’s camera.

The victim, Camila Rodríguez, said she never suspected that the same man who smiled at her in a store parking lot would later be stealing shopping bags right out of her car.

“I saw him smiling and I thought what a nice guy,” she said. “I was just very hurt and surprised.”

She says the crime happened Saturday in a shopping center parking lot off U.S. 1 and Southwest 32nd Avenue.

Rodriguez told Local 10 News she was doing some Christmas shopping with her teenage daughter and had bags in her trunk.

“We went to different stores and ran into Home Depot for Christmas lights,” she said.

Rodriguez said she closed the door to her Tesla and walked away.

The car automatically locks its doors once the driver is about 10 feet away. The thief took advantage of the few seconds it was unlocked to make his move.

“He went and got a Home Depot shopping (cart) and loaded it up with all the other stuff,” Rodriguez said. “When I opened the trunk, surprisingly, all the bags were gone.”

The man even took a few moments to wipe his fingerprints from the car before walking away.

“He just looks like any other person, just smiling and taking Christmas decorations,” Rodriguez said.

Miami police said this is a good reminder to lock car doors, even when they can do so automatically, and to be especially aware this holiday shopping season.

“Just be sure to try to manually lock or secure your vehicle before you walk away,” said Miami Police Department Officer Kiara Delva, an agency spokesperson. “Please check the doors to make sure, you check the handles too. Please be vigilant and aware of your surroundings as well.”

Anyone who thinks they recognize the man are urged to call Miami police of Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.