Florida man accused of dismembering body dies of self-inflicted shot

Jonathan Dimick killed himself after killing a man at his home in Florida, according to deputies.

A Florida man whom detectives accused of using a butcher knife to dismember a man’s body died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.

Detectives suspect Jonathan Dimick killed the 67-year-old James Banks and placed his body parts in the trunk of his parked car at his house north of Tampa in Citrus County, according to police.

“The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast told reporters.

Deputies found Dimick Sr., 75, sitting in his living room, unresponsive on Thanksgiving Day.

Fire rescue personnel used a helicopter to rush him to the hospital where he died on Saturday, according to police.

