Miami woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for ‘looking at other women,’ police say

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami woman on an aggravated battery charge over the weekend after they said she stabbed her boyfriend in the eyelid with a hypodermic needle during a domestic dispute.

According to an arrest report from the Miami Police Department, Sandra Jimenez, 44, and her boyfriend of eight years had been in an “ongoing argument” about him “looking at other women” that escalated Saturday.

When the couple arrived at their home in the 500 block of Northeast 62nd Street, located in the city’s Upper Eastside area, just before 10 p.m., the argument turned physical, police said.

The MPD report states after the man went to lay down on the couch, Jimenez “jumped on top of him with two rabies needles that were for their dogs” and pierced his right eyelid.

She then left after realizing what she had done, police said. The man required treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Jimenez was jailed on a $7,500 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge her with a second-degree felony.