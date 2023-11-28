2 BSO prisoner transport units collide with civilian vehicle in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving two BSO prisoner transport units and a civilian vehicle in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the area of West Atlantic Boulevard and North Andrews Avenue.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and paramedics transported a deputy to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“No other injuries were reported; however, as a precaution, seven prisoners were also taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance,” St. Louis said in a press release. “Detectives say one of the transport units, a van, was carrying seven prisoners while the other unit, a bus, was carrying 45.”

BSO Pompano Beach District detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.