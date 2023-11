FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Las Olas.

Tuesday night the 61st annual Christmas on Las Olas is being held, running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Visitors had a chance to see a snow mountain or meet with Santa Claus, and there was a silent auction with lots of great prizes fun by the Las Olas Association.

There were also live performances across three stages that featured local dance troupes, choral groups, and more.

The event is free for the community to attend.