1 detained following police shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a police-involved shooting that left a person dead and one woman detained in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened sometime Wednesday afternoon near the 18000 block of Southwest 192nd Street in the county’s Redland area.

Sky 10 flew over the scene just after 3 p.m. where one person was being led to a police cruiser in handcuffs and a body was covered by a yellow tarp.

It is not clear what may have led to the shooting or if any police officers had been injured.

As is the case in police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please watch Local 10 News or refresh the page for the latest updates.

