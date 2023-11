Three Cuban migrants arrived to Florida Wednesday, Nov. 29, via this handmade boat.

KEY WEST, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents took three Cuban migrants into custody Wednesday morning after the trio came ashore near Key West.

According to Samuel Briggs II, Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol - Miami Sector, the migrants arrived early in the morning on a small homemade boat.

He said all three were taken into custody and are being processed for removal proceedings.