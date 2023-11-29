Florida man wins $5 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man won $5 million playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed Tuesday.

Rickey Johnson, 66, of Winter Haven, claimed his prize this week at Lottery headquarters in Miami.

According to Lottery officials, he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Johnson purchased his winning ticket at Haines City Food Mart in Haines City, a city in Polk County.

The business will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $20 scratch-off game, Gold Rush Limited, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”