Man accused of fatally stabbing victim in Allapattah; cops say woman harbored him

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old man on a second-degree murder charge Tuesday after they said he fatally stabbed another man in a dispute over money in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Police said the deadly stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday at the suspect’s home in the 2900 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue.

Authorities said witnesses saw Angel Rafael Molina-Gonzalez flee the scene in a white Honda after stabbing the victim, who wasn’t identified in the report, multiple times.

Police said Claudia Veronica Soriano, 43, was behind the wheel and harbored Molina-Gonzalez until officers arrested him days later.

An arrest report states Soriano, while being interviewed as a witness, claimed she knew Molina-Gonzalez as her friend “Pedro” and claimed she didn’t know anyone by the name of Angel Molina-Gonzalez.

Soriano “stated that she heard an argument in the apartment, and then she noticed blood in the kitchen area,” then drove Molina-Gonzalez away, the arrest report states.

Police said she let him hide at her business, Otilia Flower Shop, located at 6225 NW 22nd Ave. in unincorporated Miami-Dade.

Authorities said they found a set of prescription pill bottles belonging to Molina-Gonzalez, that they had initially seen at the crime scene, at the shop.

Police said when they questioned Molina-Gonzalez, he asked “What happened to that guy? Did he die?”

Molina-Gonzalez was jailed without bond on the second-degree murder charge while Soriano was held on an $8,500 bond on charges of accessory after the fact and providing false information to law enforcement.