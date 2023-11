MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to a local hospital after he accidentally shot himself at a gas station in Miami Gardens Wednesday morning, according to police.

It happened at the Marathon at 19855 NW 37th Ave., about a mile-and-a-half west of Hard Rock Stadium.

Police said the gun went off in the man’s waistband.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, medics took the victim to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert patient.

Officials haven’t elaborated on his condition.