Miami Police Department looking to hire nearly 100 officers

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department announced Wednesday that they are looking to hire nearly 100 police officers.

It’s the largest number of openings in more than half of a decade.

Local 10 News spoke with Miami Police Officer and academy instructor Luis Gonzalez, who said the department wants to ensure that their new recruits are ready for real-world scenarios.

“People don’t know how long three seconds is until you ‘ride the lighting’ as they call it,” when talking about the effects of a Taser.

Abigayle Marrero, a Miami police officer trainee, told Local 10 News that she always like serving the community, which is why she chose to be an officer.

Miami police are now seeking to hire even more trainees like Marrero, who are guided by a desire to give back.

“We are looking to hire between 90 and 100 officers within the next year. It is the largest number of officers we have hired since 2017,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar. “More cops equal less crime and especially if they are assigned in a smart manner.”

Aguillar said the department is looking for people who are service-oriented, service minded.

“The most fulfilling feeling that i have is when able to assist individual experience in homelessness and give them back on their feet,” said Officer McClean of the MPD.

“If you are somebody who has always dreams of being a Miami police officer, we want you to apply, but also if you are somebody who has worked as a teacher, if you have done social work, if you have worked in non-profit organizations, and you are looking for a career change, we want to hear from you.

The application window for the department opens on Dec. 4. Click here for more information.

Compassionate, empathetic, patient, problem-solver, resilient. Are these traits that define you as a person? Then we want you on our team. Make a difference in our community like Ofc McLean who is part of our Homeless Empowerment Assistance Team. pic.twitter.com/dgPo5zDQk7 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 29, 2023

If you're tech-savvy and ready to contribute to a safer Miami, we want you to join our team! Explore a career that merges innovation and public safety. RTCC is a unit where advanced technological innovations are used to combat and deter crime. pic.twitter.com/w2rAr4sLUp — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 27, 2023