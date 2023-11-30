Body cam video shows police takedown 16-year-old accused of driving stolen vehicle in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Local 10 News obtained exclusive body camera video Thursday of a police pursuit that ended with the takedown and arrest of a 16-year-old boy accused of driving a stolen vehicle in Surfside.

Authorities said it happened last Monday after officers responded to a stolen vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-runs with other cars on Collins Avenue.

Sky 10 flew above the scene as the driver, who police identified as Jaylen Hines, bailed out of the vehicle and started running from police inside a residential community.

Surfside resident Ginara Obergo said that she saw police pursuing the suspect after he hid in the backyard of her home.

“We saw the cops driving by and then they actually came through the sides of my house,” she said.

Celia Fonta, who also lives in the area, told Local 10 News that she heard police officers trying to clear the area after calling for K-9 units to respond to the scene.

“He says ‘run, run’ and when I said to him, what’s going on? Is it dangerous? He says ‘Yes, we have the K-9 unit.’” she said.

Authorities said Hines was jumping from yard to yard before cops eventually spotted him and took him into custody.

Surfside residents said these kinds of crimes never happen in their neighborhood but will continue to monitor and report any kind of unusual activity.