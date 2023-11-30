Man arrested, accused of stalking, harassing Miami neighbor for years

MIAMI – A 57-year-old man has been arrested on numerous charges after years of stalking and harassing his neighbor, Miami-Dade police said.

According to his arrest report, Jesus Eduardo Hiedra was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of aggravated stalking, harassment or intimidation, criminal mischief, animal cruelty and violation of an injunction protection against stalking.

Police state in the arrest report that the first incident between Hiedra and his neighbor occurred in November 2019 when the victim purchased his home.

Police said Hiedra complained that the man’s dogs were constantly barking at his cat and he and his wife yelled obscenities at the victim, calling him a gay slur in Spanish.

When the victim asked Hiedra to have some respect, he told him “Have some respect?! I don’t have to respect a f***ing Black n****!” the arrest report stated.

In the years since the first incident, Hiedra has hurled death threats at the victim and has continued to stalk and harass him, authorities said.

According to the report, Hiedra has also attacked the victim’s pets, destroyed his property and aimed laser lights at his eyes.

Earlier this year, Local 10 News reporter Layron Livingston spoke with the victim, Alexander Tatum, who was granted a restraining order against Hiedra.

The order states that in addition to staying away from him, Hiedra can’t post about Tatum online. The judge warned Hiedra that violating the order could land him in jail and he could be kicked out of his home.

According to his arrest report, he violated the order in May by being captured on surveillance video installing a “globe camera” that filmed into Tatum’s backyard.

Police said Tatum used several panels of hurricane shutters to block the camera’s view, but Hiedra knocked one of the panels down.

As of Thursday afternoon, Hiedra remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a 10,000 bond.