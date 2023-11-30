Police: Teen arrested after drive-by shooting injured male outside Miami corner store

MIAMI – A 16-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he left one person hospitalized from a drive-by shooting in Miami last month.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 18 outside of a grocery store near the 6900 block of Northwest 17th Avenue.

Upon their arrival, detectives found a male suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

A male who was with the victim at the time of the shooting told police that as they were leaving the corner store, a black Maxima followed them and a person inside the vehicle, who detectives identified as 16-year-old Omari Afelix Terry, of Miami, fired multiple rounds in their direction, according to an arrest report.

The victim told police that as he and a friend were running away for safety, he was struck by a bullet in the thigh and then hid in the bushes, the report states.

Police said the black Maxima fled away in an unknown direction after the shooting occurred.

After arriving at the shooting scene, Miami police detectives said they found seven bullet casings scattered between the parking lot and Northwest 70th Street.

Authorities said they spoke with the second victim, whose statement corroborated with the male who was shot.

After canvassing the scene, detectives said they obtained video of the shooting from a nearby business.

Terry waived his Miranda rights and released a statement to police that was redacted in his arrest report.

Authorities said that Terry denied the allegations of having a gun and gave it to 19-year-old Denzel Robinson, who was with him in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Terry was arrested around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and was transported to a nearby juvenile assessment center.

Court records show Terry is facing one count of second-degree attempted murder.

As of Thursday, he is being held without bond at the Metrowest Detention Center in Miami-Dade County.