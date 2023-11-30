Violent shooting, carjacking caught on camera in Homestead

Surveillance video shows a man shoot another man before stealing his car in Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Stunning video obtained by Local 10 News shows the moments a man was shot and then carjacked.

The gunman could be seen chasing his victim, and now police are actively searching for the suspect and the stolen car.

It happened Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Tuscany Place apartments along Southwest 137th Avenue in Homestead.

Local 10 News sources said the victim is a retired ICE agent.

The shooter was later seen getting inside the victim’s car as the wounded man searched for help.

“I’m a bit surprised, it’s quiet around here,” said resident Lorena Morales. “It’s surprising to me.”

Officers remained on scene at the apartment complex for several hours, focusing part of their investigation around the mailboxes where video showed the shooter first confront the victim.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Authorities did not announce any arrests or say if they were seeking any suspects or persons of interest.