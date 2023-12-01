Argentine coffee shop opens in Miami inside McDonnell Douglas MD-88 aircraft

Sky Coffee Buenos Aires recently opened in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood and has an option that for nearly $20 comes with edible gold.

MIAMI – Sky Coffee Buenos Aires recently opened in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

It’s in a retired McDonnell Douglas MD-88 series aircraft that used to fly for Delta Airlines and is parked at Southwest First Court, between Southwest 15 Road and 13 Street.

The menu includes a VIP section with the “Tierra del Fuego” cappuccino, an ode to the Argentine town of Carolina’s gold rush. It includes edible 24K gold and a chocolate truffle. It’s $19.50. There is also cotton candy sprinkled with edible gold powder for $8.

The VIP section also includes the “Sweet Mammoth Rain,” a hot coffee sweetened with cotton candy at $12.50, and the “Casa Rosada,” with red velvet cappuccino, edible roses, and a fig macaroon at $9.50.

The food options include 28 bakery options, 12 soups, 11 sandwiches, 5 breakfast options, 7 empanadas, and 3 salads. The bakery options include a chocolate cake made out of cocoa from Ecuador and a croissant with a pistachio cream filling.

There is also a selection of teas and cold drinks. For more information, visit this page.

