Hit-and-run crash in Miami leads to closure of Dolphin Expressway at NW 27th Ave

MIAMI – The Dolphin Expressway is closed in both directions at Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami as police continue to search for a suspect, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami police, the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving serious injuries.

The crash was reported around 4:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street.

Police said a red Toyota was heading south on 27th Avenue and a black Chevrolet SUV was heading north when the two vehicles collided.

According to police, after the impact, the SUV continued to almost Northwest 14th Street where the driver took off on foot.

The male driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

In addition to the temporary closure of the highway, Northwest 27th Avenue is also closed in both directions between 11th Street and 14th Street.

No other details were immediately released.