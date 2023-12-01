Key Largo man acquitted of sexual battery

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A jury acquitted a Key Largo man of sexual battery after he had been accused of raping a woman.

Justin Rand Birht, 33, of Key Largo, had been charged in connection with an April 2022 case after being arrested in March.

Authorities said the woman, then 53, told deputies that an unknown man had sexually assaulted her in a wooded area in Key Largo, located near mile marker 105.5 on the Overseas Highway.

Deputies had claimed DNA evidence linked Birht to the crime.

Court records show Birht was found not guilty on Sept. 27 after a trial.