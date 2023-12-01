Miami-Dade police search for man, 40, last seen 6 months ago in West Little River

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a missing 40-year-old man who they said was last seen six months ago in the county’s West Little River neighborhood.

According to detectives, Angel “Tititi” Escano was last seen on May 1 near the 900 block of Northwest 84th Terrace.

Authorities said Escano is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and also goes by the alias Jobercio Escano Agueda.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black jeans and shoes.

Detectives said he was last seen driving a 2009 silver Toyota Camry sedan with Florida Tag: PDAJ26.

Agueda may be in need of services, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective F. Owens or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.