Miami-Dade woman scratches her way to $1 million playing Florida Lottery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman from Miami-Dade County turned $5 into a $1 million prize after playing the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed this week.

According to the Florida Lottery, Susana Lopez, 37, of Homestead, claimed her prize Wednesday at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $5 Gold Rush Doubler game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.”