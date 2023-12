A woman was killed after being hit by a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale Friday morning.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman died after being hit by a Tri-Rail train Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Manors neighborhood, officials said.

Officials with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the incident happened just before 10:20 a.m. in the area of Southwest 21st Avenue and 10th Court.

No one on the train was hurt.

Authorities haven’t yet said if they’ve determined why the woman, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was on the tracks.

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating.