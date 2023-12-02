Body washes ashore on Fort Lauderdale Beach, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after beachgoers discovered a man’s body on Fort Lauderdale Beach Friday evening.

Authorities said just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to the 500 block of South Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale Police Spokesperson Casey Liening told Local 10 News Saturday morning that the incident is being handled as a death investigation, however, foul play is not suspected at this time.

She also said that is subject to change pending the investigation.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s age or identity.

No other information on the incident has been given at this time.