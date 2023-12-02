82º

Local News

Body washes ashore on Fort Lauderdale Beach, police say

No foul play suspected at this time, authorities say

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County
File photo of a Fort Lauderdale police cruiser. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after beachgoers discovered a man’s body on Fort Lauderdale Beach Friday evening.

Authorities said just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to the 500 block of South Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale Police Spokesperson Casey Liening told Local 10 News Saturday morning that the incident is being handled as a death investigation, however, foul play is not suspected at this time.

She also said that is subject to change pending the investigation.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s age or identity.

No other information on the incident has been given at this time.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is a Digital Journalist at WPLG. He was born in Long Island, New York, and has lived in Sunrise, Florida since 1994.

email