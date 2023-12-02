‘El Capi’ faces charges in Miami over bombing injuring 3 U.S. soldiers in Colombia

Andres Fernando Medina Rodriguez, a retired Colombian Army officer accused of working with the FARC to injure three U.S. soldiers, appeared in federal court on Friday in Miami.

MIAMI – A 39-year-old Colombian national appeared in federal court on Friday in Miami after his extradition for injuring three U.S. Army soldiers, according to federal prosecutors.

Andres “El Capi” Fernando Medina Rodriguez, a retired Colombian Army officer, stands accused of planning a car bomb attack on June 15, 2021, at the Colombian 30th Army Brigade Base in Cucuta.

Medina Rodriguez’s father was behind the purchase of the white Toyota sports utility vehicle that was outfitted with explosives in Venezuela before he drove it to the base, pulled a detonation pin on an explosive, and fled, according to authorities.

Three U.S. soldiers who were at the base during the explosion were among the 36 injured. Colombian authorities accused Medina Rodriguez of working for the dissent of the 33rd FARC front, a guerrilla group that refused to abide by the 2016 peace accord.

FBI Miami, the FBI Legal Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, and the Colombian National Police investigated the case.

Last year, a Miami federal grand jury indicted Medina Rodriguez for charges of conspiring to murder members of the U.S. Uniformed Services and attempted murder of members of the U.S. Uniformed Services.