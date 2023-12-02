Thousands strive for heart health awareness at Miami-Dade Heart Walk

Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and took steps in Miami for better heart health Saturday morning.

For the South Floridians who took part in the 2023 Miami-Dade Heart Walk at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove, it was a morning well spent.

Event organizers told Local 10 News that nearly 3000 people participated in the walk as they worked to not only raise awareness about heart disease but also raise money to help fund more research.

Local 10 News spoke with Stayc Sharrow Simpson who said she suffered a heart attack after undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer several years ago.

After realizing the signs and seeking treatment quickly, she said doctors at the University of Miami were able to save her life, but she now wants other people to know about her story, and what to look out for.

“For me, I just didn’t feel right. My heart rate was a little high and wasn’t getting normal. The biggest thing is just knowing that the emergency room is there to take you. If you don’t feel right you’ll know it. Just go to the emergency room and get help,” said Sharrow Simpson.

Organizers say the three-mile walk has raised over $500,000 and they have an end goal of raising $850,000 with 84 cents of every dollar raised going towards heart research.

