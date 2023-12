Police in Miami investigate a shooting at the Opera Tower building in Edgewater.

MIAMI – Police in Miami are investigating a possible shooting.

According to police, they received a call on Sunday about a bullet hole in the wall of an apartment.

Officers then responded to the Opera Tower in the Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Police said one person was detained for questioning as they conducted an investigation.

No arrests have been announced and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.