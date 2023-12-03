MLB star, Parkland native Anthony Rizzo holds annual Walk-off for Cancer event

PARKLAND, Fla. – Hometown hero Anthony Rizzo, first baseman for the New York Yankees, is in South Florida to give back to his community.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate returned to Parkland, where he grew up, to host his 12th annual Walk-off for Cancer event at Pine Trails Park.

Rizzo is a cancer survivor himself, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2008, when he was just 18 years old.

He’s said in the past that while the battle, which included six months of chemotherapy, was difficult for him, it was even more difficult for his family.

So the mission of his foundation is to provide direct financial and emotional support to children and their families who are battling cancer.

In 2012, Rizzo created his foundation to help families in their fight against cancer and make an impact on the pediatric cancer community.