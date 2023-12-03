Police in Little Havana investigating deadly overnight shooting

MIAMI – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Miami-Dade County.

It happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. along the 300 block of Southwest 15th Avenue in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot several times.

Authorities said Miami Fire Rescue rushed the man to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified, only that he is a man in his 30s, according to police.

There has been no information about any potential suspects or persons of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.