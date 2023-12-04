Police: Son fatally shoots father during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a father and son which occurred Sunday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 297th Terrace and 161st Court, not far from Leisure City.

Police confirmed that there was a domestic dispute between a mother, father and son before the father and son, who were both armed, began shooting at each other.

Police said the father was killed in the shootout, but the son was not injured.

The mother and son are now being interviewed by detectives at MDPD headquarters. It’s unclear whether the son will face charges.

No other details were immediately released.

