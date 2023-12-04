Bold thieves snatch safe from inside northwest Miami-Dade jewelry store

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of thieves were caught on surveillance video inside a South Florida jewelry store. While they tried to conceal their faces, they couldn’t hide their bold actions.

The crooks carelessly shoved items to the floor and went right for a large safe with pricey valuables inside.

“We figure it’s around a million dollars, it could hit a million or a little more,” said C4G Jewelers employee Adrianna Prieto.

Prieto and several co-workers were cleaning up the mess left behind at their business, located at 7580 NW 186th St. in Miami-Dade County’s Country Club area, after a gaping hole was left through the front.

In the video timestamped at around 6:35 a.m. Monday, the thieves can be seen using some sort of steel cable attached to a hook, that cable likely connected to a vehicle outside.

Once the safe was attached to the hook, it was yanked outside for what can only be described as a clean getaway.

It’s clear even to detectives that the major heist had been a planned operation, considering the crooks bypassed the alarm system.

“It looks like they brought a device to cut off the signals of the cell phones,” said Prieto. “Right now nobody has a signal in there, and that’s why the alarm didn’t go off. They turned off the alarm like that.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.