Crooks drive Jeep onto Miami Beach sidewalk, damaging business in the process

Crooks drive a jeep onto a Miami Beach sidewalk before slamming into a business.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Stunning video taken in Miami Beach as a Jeep drove onto a sidewalk, causing extensive damage to a business.

It happened late Saturday night at Sunset Harbor along the 1900 block of W Avenue.

“You don’t see it every day, and I never want to see it again,” said business owner Josh Sasson.

Sasson owns a real estate investment company. His business was severely damaged, but he doesn’t think he was the target.

“In this case, they were after the store selling high-end purses,” he said. “We have a ton of damage.”

In the video, several suspects can be seen waving the Jeep onto the sidewalk. The driver then bounces around before finally hitting Sasson’s business.

Police are searching for the people seen in the video.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.