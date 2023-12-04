Woman hospitalized after plowing Jeep into Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman slammed a yellow Jeep through a fence, past a pool and into a Fort Lauderdale home Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of Southwest 36th Avenue.

Video from Sky 10 shows the SUV fully inside the home and police speaking to neighbors.

Jeep into house in Fort Lauderdale. (WPLG)

Medics took the woman to the hospital to be treated for her injuries; she was alert after being extricated from the SUV.

Neighbors said the woman lives nearby and had just left her home.

No one was inside of the house at the time; neighbors said it’s used as an Airbnb.

Fort Lauderdale police were at the scene investigating. Authorities haven’t yet said what they believe led up to the crash.