Police chases unfold in Miami-Dade, Broward counties

It was quite a start to the workweek Monday with two separate police chases in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

One chase came to an end in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 49th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 11:30 a.m. as a silver car was blocked in by a couple undercover police vehicles.

It appears that at least one person was taken into custody.

Another chase involving a gray Dodge Charger ended in the area of 16th Avenue and 60th Street in Miami.

End of police chase in Miami. (WPLG)

Multiple Miami police and Miami-Dade police vehicles were spotted in the area around 11:40 a.m.

It appears two people were detained at the scene.

No other details about either chase were immediately released by authorities.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.