Man accused of impersonating Broward deputy, stealing from BSO vehicle

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities arrested a man in Fort Lauderdale, accusing him of impersonating a police officer.

That man, identified as Brian Kelly, has an extensive criminal history, including another arrest last month for possession of stolen property.

Kelly refused to appear in front of a Broward County judge on Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer over the weekend.

According to his arrest forms, Kelly showed up to Lou Bachrodt Chevrolet on Saturday wearing a green Broward Sheriff’s Office shirt and had a BSO ID around his neck as well.

Apparently, Kelly told an employee that he was sent there by a BSO supervisor to retrieve something from his marked vehicle that was in the dealership’s service center.

Kelly was allowed to go into one of the BSO vehicles and stole several unknown items from inside before leaving the Pompano Beach car dealership on foot, the form states.

The whole encounter made employees suspicious, so they called BSO who confirmed Kelly was not one of their employees, and began an investigation.

Eventually, Kelly was spotted by deputies on Monday and was taken into custody.

After searching him, they quickly found stolen BSO equipment and the ID, as well as numerous credit cards and IDs of other victims.

Kelly is facing a dozen different charges including burglary, stealing equipment from an emergency vehicle and impersonating an officer.