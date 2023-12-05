Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at southwest Miami-Dade home over $20 debt

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday on accusations that he threw a Molotov cocktail at a home in southwest Miami-Dade over a $20 debt.

According to his arrest report, police responded to a home in the 11500 block of Southwest 187th Street in response to a residential fire.

Miami-Dade police said Carlos Butler threw the Molotov cocktail at the front entrance of the home after yelling that he wanted his money from one of the victims inside the house.

Police said the woman acknowledged that she owed him $20 and that she closed the front door in his face after a brief altercation with him.

According to the report, Butler threw the Molotov cocktail at the home after the door was closed on him, causing fire damage to the front door.

Police said the fire self-extinguished after burning for a short time, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was still called to the scene after the fact.

According to the report, the victims told police that Butler had ignited some kind of liquid inside a Mason jar before throwing it at the home.

Butler was located a short time later at a fruit stand in the area of Southwest 187th Street and 115th Avenue.

He admitted to detectives that he went to the home because two people owed him $20 each, but he denied throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home or setting any fires, according to his arrest report.

Butler was arrested on charges of arson, criminal mischief and attempted murder.