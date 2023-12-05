Miami-Dade charter school teacher arrested over ‘suspicious activity’ involving student

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – An athletics teacher at a charter school in Miami-Dade County was arrested last week after police became aware of “suspicious activity” involving him and a female student, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Jose Glen Rodriguez Vazquez, 33, worked at Doctors Charter School, located at 11301 NW Fifth Ave. in Miami Shores.

Police said surveillance video shows the student skipping class on multiple occasions and going to Rodriguez Vazquez’s office.

According to the report, the videos were taken between Halloween and Nov. 14 during various hours.

Police said one video shows Rodriguez Vazquez looking at the student’s buttocks as she bent over to place a cup down on a table next to his desk while wearing a short skirt.

Another video shows them walking to a corner just outside his classroom before reentering the room, the report stated.

According to police, the student is not currently assigned to any of Rodriguez Vazquez’s classes so there was no justified reason for her to be in his office when she was supposed to be in another class.

Police said the student was interviewed by a detective in front of her parents and she admitted to engaging in multiple sexual conversations with Rodriguez Vazquez, but declined to give specifics about all comments made between them.

She did disclose that he told her “I wish I could kiss you right now” while they were standing in the corner of a classroom, authorities said.

According to police, a review of the student’s phone showed multiple incoming and outgoing phone calls with Rodriguez Vazquez.

Police said Rodriguez Vazquez was pulled over in his vehicle Friday after leaving school.

He was arrested on a charge of offenses against students by authority figures.

Police said Rodriguez Vazquez invoked his right not to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

Local 10 News has attempted to contact the school, but was still waiting for a response at the time of publication.