Police search for 2 women seen stealing merchandise from Pinecrest boutique

PINECREST, Fla. – The holidays are normally a big time for small businesses, but a clothing shop in Pinecrest is now hoping the public can help identify two women who stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday at Meadow Collective, a clothing store off of Southwest 124th Street, just east of US 1.

The shop’s owner says it was around 5 p.m. and she was helping a customer when two women walked in together, one in a black dress, the other in jeans and a light top.

As the woman in the jeans looked around, the woman in the black dress went straight for a jewelry display and discreetly slipped two bracelets into her bag.

Then, she turned toward the dresses, and after a few moments of shuffling through them, she shovd one into her bag as well.

The two women then pretended to look around for another few seconds before calmly walking out the door.

“It honestly hurts me personally because this shop is like my labor of love, this community I have so much trust and I just completely got taken advantage of,” said owner Meadow Gerrish. “Of course it hurts a ton and this is Christmastime, it’s supposed to be like our best time, this is when I have the best stock, I work on Christmas since summer. To start Christmas like this, it feels very… it feels terrible.”

The women were only there for about three and a half minutes but stole more than $500 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the women is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.