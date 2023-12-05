Port Everglades’s new ‘super’ cranes to be fully operational in February

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Port Everglades welcomed three large modern container cranes on Tuesday as part of a plan to improve productivity.

Jonathan Daniels, the chief executive and port director of Port Everglades since 2020, said the efficiency standards have increased.

The port’s new ship-to-shore container cranes meet the current “super post-Panamax” standards because of their higher capacity.

“They are 175 feet high; the old cranes are 151. I think the biggest issue is the fact that they can go 22 containers wide. Those are some of the largest container ships that they have out there,” Daniels said.

The port’s first three gantry cranes arrived in 2021. Daniels said these are still “working beautifully” and bringing more in is important to receive more cargo.

Commissioner Michael Udine was at the welcoming ceremony on Tuesday and said the port is one of South Florida’s largest economic engines.

“It’s great for jobs. It’s great for economic development,” Udine said.

The port’s cargo, petroleum, and cruise businesses generate more than $32 billion in economic activity annually and support nearly 220,000 jobs statewide, according to the county’s estimates.

Daniels said the three new cranes will be fully operational in February which also means improvements in safety, sustainability, and operability.

“We want to make sure that the cargo that is destined for the Southeast ends up in Florida,” Daniels said.