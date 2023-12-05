Trio of Outlaws motorcycle gang members from South Florida arrested, sheriff says

MARATHON, Fla. – Three men affiliated with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club biker gang were arrested after a traffic stop in the Florida Keys turned up guns and drugs on Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said deputies arrested Kyle Raidel Arriete, 32, of Tamarac; Robert Douglas Belvin, 58, of Key West; and Wayne David Hehe, 52, of Key West, after stopping their vehicle on U.S. 1 in Marathon Monday evening.

Linhardt said deputies stopped the Chevrolet pickup near 55th Street after seeing the driver, later identified as Hehe, not wearing a seat belt.

All three men were wearing Outlaws clothing and there were open alcoholic beverages in plain view, along with a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to authorities.

Linhardt said deputies found a 9 mm pistol and ammunition, a loaded .40-caliber pistol and ammunition, roughly .3 grams of cocaine and 6.3 grams of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Arriete was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession and was no longer listed in Monroe County jail records as of Tuesday.

Belvin was arrested on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, plus charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on an $85,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hehe, arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, was being held on a $30,000 bond.