Deputies investigating double shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla – Broward County deputies investigated a double shooting in Pompano Beach late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A BSO spokesperson said deputies found one man at the scene suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, while a second victim drove himself to the nearby hospital; authorities didn’t elaborate on that man’s condition.

Officials said detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.